AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Bill Cameron (5-5, 55-25), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 34-17

We finally saw the offense Auburn fans (and Hugh Freeze) had been wanting to see, and there’s no reason for the Tigers not to build off the win against Mississippi State. The Commodores have been just plain bad on defense, so this should be a great opportunity for Peyton Thorne, Jarquez Hunter & Co. to add to their confidence. The biggest concern has to be not looking down the road past Vandy.

Jay G. Tate (7-3, 54-26), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 31-13

I like what I saw from this Auburn team against Mississippi State. The offense finally played at tempo and Payton Thorne looked more than competent, which has me feeling positively BULLISH about this team moving forward. Could they win out? I'm one win away from believing it, which is crazy after the carnage we saw in Baton Rouge just a few weeks ago. It's weird to think a game at Vanderbilt would change someone's opinion, that it could be a tell-tale game, but these are strange times at Auburn. This offense has more potential to unlock. Let's see if Hugh Freeze's intuition and ALPHA DOG mentality behind the scenes can yield even more improvement this week. If it happens, break your orange-tinted glasses out of storage and let's get POSITIVE.

Bryan Matthews (7-3, 54-26), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Auburn 38-20

Auburn's offense took a step forward last Saturday and I expect it's going to be more of the same against a struggling Vanderbilt defense. I also expect it will feel more like a home game with plenty of Auburn fans there for support.

Henry Patton (6-4, 54-26), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 34-17

Vandy's offense has been okay at home; they even put up 20 on Georgia. Hugh Freeze mentioned on Tiger Talk that AJ Swann, Vandy’s original starting qb, has been practicing. Vandy will put together some drives. The defense is a different story, and Auburn has found something on offense. I think Jarquez Hunter is going to continue his improved form and Payton Thorne is going to just enough for Auburn to win comfortably. It’s in Nashville, but it’ll be de facto home game for the Tigers.