AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Bryan Matthews (7-3, 56-24), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Mississippi State 38-31

I expect a response. When you move on from the worst coach in 70 years, you’d certainly expect Auburn to play inspired football. Just not sure it will be quite enough to overcome some of their personnel deficiencies this week. We’ll see. Next week will be a different story at Jordan-Hare Stadium. You can absolutely book that.

Brian Stultz (6-4, 56-24), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Mississippi State 34-17

There's a renewed energy surrounding the Auburn program with the ousting of Bryan Harsin, and Cadillac will have the Tigers ready to play. Still, it won't be enough as Auburn's offense struggles to keep up with the Bulldogs in a game that could very well be played in a downpour in Starkville.

Bill Cameron (6-4, 53-27), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Mississippi State 31-24

Look for the Tigers to play inspired for Cadillac, but it's hard to make many changes in the four days that Auburn had to practice after canning Bryan Harsin. The offense may have a new wrinkle or two. but what reason is there to think that we'll see improvement on the other side of the ball? The Bulldogs have had an open date to prepare, and Will Rogers & Company are dangerous enough. The other question Saturday has to be if John Cohen remembers which box to go into.

Henry Patton (4-6, 52-28), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Mississippi State 34-20

This is the first time I’ve actually considered picking Auburn since the Missouri game. Coach Cadillac brings to hope and buzz towards what was looking like a borderline dead program. However, Auburn’s defense can’t stop anything right now, and I just don’t see how Auburn will be able to consistently get off the field. Auburn will fight and the game will be close throughout, but Will Rogers and Leach’s newly found run game will wear on Auburn and State will pull away in the fourth.