Pick’em: Week 10

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate (7-3, 54-26), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 22-17

Auburn plays very well in College Station — and this team is playing some terrific football right now. Though I don't hold a high opinion of Jimbo Fisher as a coach, the Aggies have shown a lot of improvement since their unconvincing win at Colorado. They deserve respect. I just think the Tigers deserve more. Mike Bobo and Derek Mason should be finalists for the Broyles Award this season. Their grasp of personnel and strategy has been second to none.

Christian Clemente (6-4, 50-30), the Assassin from Big Sky country.

Auburn 31-17

I think Auburn is playing and is being coached like one of the top teams in the country right now. Mike Bobo and Bryan Harsin have figured out what they have on offense and are excelling at using it. Derek Mason's defense bends but doesn't break in the first half and has been flat-out dominant in the second half. I still believe Texas A&M's win over Alabama was more of a one-off, and not a true indicator of this A&M team. I believe they're highly overrated, just like the "home-field" advantage that A&M has. Bo Nix keeps rolling and Auburn wins.

Brian Stultz (6-4, 49-31), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 30-27

The Tigers are rolling right now and Bo Nix is playing his best ball in an Auburn uniform. Bryan Harsin has his team believing, Mike Bobo is coming up with great game plans and the defense toughens up in the red zone. Expect that to remain the same against Texas A&M as Nix has another good outing, Tank Bigsby rushes for more than 100 yards again and the Tigers come out of Kyle Field victorious.

Dan Peck (5-5, 47-33), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 27-24

Bo Nix continues to convert atheists into Bo-lievers, Tank Bigsby reminded everyone that he’s Tank Bigsby, and Auburn held Ole Miss to zero (!) rushes of 15 yards or more. A&M has a pair of dangerous RBs, a better OL than most SEC teams, and high-grade talent all over the field on defense. This one feels like it’ll be real close. Lead changes in the fourth quarter, controversial calls, all the good stuff. Carlson wins it at the buzzer.