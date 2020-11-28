AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 10

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Hunter Adams (52-18), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Alabama 38-23

KNOW THE ENEMY

Jeffrey Lee (52-18), three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.

Alabama 45-20

Nick Saban won't be there. Unfortunately for Auburn, it won't matter. Alabama is just too good on offense and Auburn won't be able to keep up with them.

Dan Peck (49-21), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Alabama 45-31

Auburn’s best hope is that the defense can keep Najee Harris in check while consistently pressuring Mack Jones into making mistakes. Unfortunately, there might not be a defense in college football that can do one of those things, let alone both. Without Tank, there’s virtually no margin for error for the Auburn offense, especially with two new tackles. Bo and co. will need to be better than good to pull off an upset over this Alabama team. If Auburn can hang around late, their recent experience in close games might pay dividends; it’s just so hard to hang around late against a team as good as Alabama.

Jay G. Tate (47-23), the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.

Alabama, 35-17

There is a way for Auburn to win this game, but that scenario requires a lot of odd things to happen during the span of a single football game. Auburn must coax at least three takeaways, must be excellent defensively on third down, must get a career days from Bo Nix, Anthony Schwartz, D.J. Williams, the entire offensive line, Tyrone Truesdell, Daquan Newkirk, Derick Hall and at least one linebacker. It can happen, sure. The chances are remote. One thing I can't shake: Kevin Steele both respects Nick Saban and really, really, really dislikes losing to Nick Saban's team. I realize Saban won't be there today, but the sentiment is the same. Steele won't take anything lying down.