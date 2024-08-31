PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Pick’em: Week 1

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Henry Patton (82-38 last season), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 51-10

Even by FCS standards, AAMU is a bad football team. Auburn is going to do what it pleases. This game will be more about Auburn trying to find itself; What is the right o-line group? Which receivers are in the rotation? Who will step up behind Kayin Lee and Keionte Scott? How will the d-line rotation look? How will the young guys look? As for the game itself, Auburn just needs to stay healthy and walk out with an easy win.

Bill Cameron (81-39), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 52-9

The anticipation for this season has been building, and we'll start to get an idea of how improved the Tigers are. Look for a much more aggressive approach both offensively and defensively, with the focus on Peyton Thorne to see how much better he looks with so much more talent around him. This game should be one which gives Hugh Freeze an opportunity to get a good long look at the young talent on both sides of the ball, and it should be an enjoyable start to the season.

Caleb Jones (81-39), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 48-0

It should be quite the day on the Plains. Plenty of time during the day for fans to get trashed at tailgates before Auburn trashes Alabama A&M on the field at night. Expect Cam Coleman to get a nice ovation during the starting lineups, as the Tigers get things rolling with a smooth victory. This will be an important game, though. This is an opportunity for the younger guys to truly experience the pace of the college game, something that's gonna be crucial down the road. Auburn will have to rely on some freshmen at some point, so better start getting those in-game reps as soon as possible!

Jay G. Tate (60-40), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 56-10

Auburn is better this season. About that, I'm 100 percent certain. How much better? I'm not sure yet. I'm probably more skeptical than most anyone because I just don't trust either side of the line of scrimmage. Some people do; I don't. Until those questions are answered, I won't have a good idea about this team's ceiling. With that said, Alabama A&M doesn't have nearly enough size or depth to give Auburn much trouble. So this one is an easy call.

PICK'EM WEEK 1
GAMES HENRY BILL CALEB JAY G

PSU at WVU

PSU

WVU

PSU

PSU

EMU at MASS

MASS

MASS

EMU

EMU

BSU at GSU

BSU

BSU

BSU

BSU

NT at USA

NT

USA

USA

USA

NEV at TROY

TROY

TROY

TROY

TROY

CLE vs. UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

MIA at UF

MIA

UF

MIA

MIA

ND at TAMU

TAMU

TAMU

ND

ND

USC at LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

AA&M at AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)

Brian Stultz (80-40), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 56-10

There isn't going to be much competition in this game. Auburn will fail to score on the first drive, angering the home fans, but will then put up 50 or more points on the Bulldogs as the Tigers open up 1-0. Cam Coleman will have at least one awe-inspiring catch while KeAndre Lambert-Smith reminds us why he was the best receiver for Penn State last season.

Bryan Matthews (76-44), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Auburn 55-0

This is going to be a blowout and should give Auburn an opportunity to play a lot of freshmen. The main thing I want to see is Payton Thorne and the rest of the quarterbacks throwing the ball down the field and giving a talented receiving corps the opportunity to make plays. It's been a long time since AU was able to field a high-powered offense and there needs to be visible progress starting on Saturday.

Hunter Adams (74-46), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 52-17

Auburn does what it should. A&M steal some points off mistakes by young secondary players. Jeremiah Cobb has an impact game in multiple phases.

Dan Peck (72-48), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 55-7

AU should have ample opportunity to showcase its depth and send the home fans happy.

