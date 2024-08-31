Pick’em: Week 1
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Henry Patton (82-38 last season), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Auburn 51-10
Even by FCS standards, AAMU is a bad football team. Auburn is going to do what it pleases. This game will be more about Auburn trying to find itself; What is the right o-line group? Which receivers are in the rotation? Who will step up behind Kayin Lee and Keionte Scott? How will the d-line rotation look? How will the young guys look? As for the game itself, Auburn just needs to stay healthy and walk out with an easy win.
Bill Cameron (81-39), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 52-9
The anticipation for this season has been building, and we'll start to get an idea of how improved the Tigers are. Look for a much more aggressive approach both offensively and defensively, with the focus on Peyton Thorne to see how much better he looks with so much more talent around him. This game should be one which gives Hugh Freeze an opportunity to get a good long look at the young talent on both sides of the ball, and it should be an enjoyable start to the season.
Caleb Jones (81-39), a river rat in a kayak
Auburn 48-0
It should be quite the day on the Plains. Plenty of time during the day for fans to get trashed at tailgates before Auburn trashes Alabama A&M on the field at night. Expect Cam Coleman to get a nice ovation during the starting lineups, as the Tigers get things rolling with a smooth victory. This will be an important game, though. This is an opportunity for the younger guys to truly experience the pace of the college game, something that's gonna be crucial down the road. Auburn will have to rely on some freshmen at some point, so better start getting those in-game reps as soon as possible!
Jay G. Tate (60-40), always served with frosty tips.
Auburn is better this season. About that, I'm 100 percent certain. How much better? I'm not sure yet. I'm probably more skeptical than most anyone because I just don't trust either side of the line of scrimmage. Some people do; I don't. Until those questions are answered, I won't have a good idea about this team's ceiling. With that said, Alabama A&M doesn't have nearly enough size or depth to give Auburn much trouble. So this one is an easy call.
|GAMES
|HENRY
|BILL
|CALEB
|JAY G
|
PSU at WVU
|
PSU
|
WVU
|
PSU
|
PSU
|
EMU at MASS
|
MASS
|
MASS
|
EMU
|
EMU
|
BSU at GSU
|
BSU
|
BSU
|
BSU
|
BSU
|
NT at USA
|
NT
|
USA
|
USA
|
USA
|
NEV at TROY
|
TROY
|
TROY
|
TROY
|
TROY
|
CLE vs. UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
MIA at UF
|
MIA
|
UF
|
MIA
|
MIA
|
ND at TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
ND
|
ND
|
USC at LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
AA&M at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Brian Stultz (80-40), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Auburn 56-10
There isn't going to be much competition in this game. Auburn will fail to score on the first drive, angering the home fans, but will then put up 50 or more points on the Bulldogs as the Tigers open up 1-0. Cam Coleman will have at least one awe-inspiring catch while KeAndre Lambert-Smith reminds us why he was the best receiver for Penn State last season.
Bryan Matthews (76-44), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Auburn 55-0
This is going to be a blowout and should give Auburn an opportunity to play a lot of freshmen. The main thing I want to see is Payton Thorne and the rest of the quarterbacks throwing the ball down the field and giving a talented receiving corps the opportunity to make plays. It's been a long time since AU was able to field a high-powered offense and there needs to be visible progress starting on Saturday.
Hunter Adams (74-46), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 52-17
Auburn does what it should. A&M steal some points off mistakes by young secondary players. Jeremiah Cobb has an impact game in multiple phases.
Dan Peck (72-48), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 55-7
AU should have ample opportunity to showcase its depth and send the home fans happy.
|GAMES
|STULTZ
|BMATT
|HUNTER
|DAN
|
PSU at WVU
|
PSU
|
PSU
|
WVU
|
PSU
|
EMU at MASS
|
EMU
|
EMU
|
EMU
|
EMU
|
BSU at GSU
|
BSU
|
GSU
|
BSU
|
BSU
|
NT at USA
|
USA
|
USA
|
USA
|
USA
|
NEV at TROY
|
TROY
|
NEV
|
NEV
|
TROY
|
CLE vs. UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
MIA at UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
MIA
|
UF
|
ND at TAMU
|
ND
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
USC at LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
AA&M at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB