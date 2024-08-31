AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Henry Patton (82-38 last season), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 51-10

Even by FCS standards, AAMU is a bad football team. Auburn is going to do what it pleases. This game will be more about Auburn trying to find itself; What is the right o-line group? Which receivers are in the rotation? Who will step up behind Kayin Lee and Keionte Scott? How will the d-line rotation look? How will the young guys look? As for the game itself, Auburn just needs to stay healthy and walk out with an easy win.

Bill Cameron (81-39), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 52-9

The anticipation for this season has been building, and we'll start to get an idea of how improved the Tigers are. Look for a much more aggressive approach both offensively and defensively, with the focus on Peyton Thorne to see how much better he looks with so much more talent around him. This game should be one which gives Hugh Freeze an opportunity to get a good long look at the young talent on both sides of the ball, and it should be an enjoyable start to the season.

Caleb Jones (81-39), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 48-0

It should be quite the day on the Plains. Plenty of time during the day for fans to get trashed at tailgates before Auburn trashes Alabama A&M on the field at night. Expect Cam Coleman to get a nice ovation during the starting lineups, as the Tigers get things rolling with a smooth victory. This will be an important game, though. This is an opportunity for the younger guys to truly experience the pace of the college game, something that's gonna be crucial down the road. Auburn will have to rely on some freshmen at some point, so better start getting those in-game reps as soon as possible!

Jay G. Tate (60-40), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 56-10

Auburn is better this season. About that, I'm 100 percent certain. How much better? I'm not sure yet. I'm probably more skeptical than most anyone because I just don't trust either side of the line of scrimmage. Some people do; I don't. Until those questions are answered, I won't have a good idea about this team's ceiling. With that said, Alabama A&M doesn't have nearly enough size or depth to give Auburn much trouble. So this one is an easy call.