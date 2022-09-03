AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Bryan Matthews, I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Auburn 55-10

An Auburn team that finished 6-7 beat Akron and Alabama State by a combined 122-10 to open last season so I’m not sure there’s much to be learned from this year’s opening two games. However, you’d really like to see the Tigers establish the running game early and be efficient with their play-action passing. AU’s offense needs to produce big plays and T.J. Finley needs to get off to a good start.

Jay G. Tate, always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 42-6

It’s always surprisingly to me how players live and operate on a totally different wavelength than the rest of us. While we marveled at the insanity of The Harsin Inquest and its fallout, you know, these players just kept thinking about football and practicing to be better at football and … getting better at football. I think this team has some inherent flaws, but that doesn’t mean they won’t absolutely smoke Mercer. Auburn is too big and too deep for these cats. There are bumpy days ahead, to be sure, but this shouldn’t be a day of clear sailing.

Brian Stultz, a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 45-13

Tank Bigsby runs for 150 yards and a couple of scores. T.J. Finley completes 70 percent of his passes with Malcolm Johnson Jr. catching six passes for exactly 99 yards and a touchdown. The defense shuts down the Bears for the first 45 minutes and then Mercer, who will beg for Mercy, scores a late touchdown when 90 percent of Jordan-Hare Stadium is back at the tailgate imbibing in some celebratory bourbon. If you are drinking White Claws in celebration, you have to give up your fandom.

Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 48-17

KNOW THE ENEMY