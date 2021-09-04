Pick’em: Week 1

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

Jay G. Tate, always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 48-7

This is basically the perfect game for this Auburn team, which has a new staff and a new attitude about what it values on a day-to-day basis. This team really needs to take the field and just play football for 60 minutes. It's about working out the communication kinks. It's about knowing that what this new staff teaches actually works and will yield satisfying results. The truth is that Auburn can sleepwalk through this game today and still get a tasty W out of it. The kids don't know that, though. So let 'em fight like mad and beat these Zips to a pulp and congratulate them for their hard work. Let them do the same thing against Alabama State next week, too. It's all about re-gaining momentum, confidence and a belief that anything is possible. It starts right now. It starts today. Win.

Bryan Matthews, I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Auburn 55-0

Akron is a horrible team and they’ll be steamrolled by Auburn. I’ll be watching the quarterbacks, offensive tackles and wide receivers the closest but doubt they’ll face much of a challenge. It’ll be a good opportunity to build some confidence in this group, especially the offense, with two weeks before the real season begins in Happy Valley.

Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 51-10

Christian Clemente, the Assassin from Big Sky country.

Auburn 56-0

Look, if Auburn loses this game I’ll call it quits at AuburnSports.com and move into a new career that The Bunker chooses for me. No offense to Akron, but it’s called a “Buy Game” for a reason. Auburn wins this one big.