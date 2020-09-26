AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 1

Pick’em: Week 1
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Jeffrey Lee, three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.
Auburn 31-20
Kentucky allegedly has a really competitive football squad, and maybe it does when compared to other SEC East squads. But Auburn ain't in the SEC East. The West is big boy football. With that said, I don't think Auburn, with a new offensive coordinator and new offensive and defensive lines, will be hitting on all-cylinders. Not on offense. Not on defense. The good news for Auburn? It won't have to be. This is Kentucky. A competitive Kentucky still can't hang with a new-look Auburn. Tigers over the 'Cats by double digits.
Jay G. Tate, the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.
Auburn 35, Kentucky 20
Much respect to Kentucky, which has enhanced its value significantly under the capable tutelage of Mark Stoops and Eddie Gran, but I don't think it currently has enough talent at the skill positions to push into the SEC's top tier. I believe Auburn is pushing into that top tier right now. I also believe Kevin Steele and Chad Morris are special. I look at this roster and see more than a few questions — chiefly OL, pass rush, man coverage — yet we've seen Steele keep things together for a while now with less talent than he has right now. Morris? He has a quarterback and skill guys. He has enough.
Bryan Matthews, neighborhood walker, coffee drinker and Liverpool obsessed.
Auburn 27-21
I wouldn’t rule out an upset, which is something a lot of national and regional pundits are predicting. But I’m picking Auburn because I believe its the more talented team from top to bottom and has won 16 of the last 17 matchups going back to 1967, the year I was born.
Hunter Adams (10-0, 74-36), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 30-19
|GAMES
|J LEE
|JAY G
|BMATT
|HUNTER
|
UCF at ECU
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
ECU
|
UCF
|
LOU at PITT
|
PITT
|
LOU
|
PITT
|
LOU
|
ARMY at CIN
|
CIN
|
ARMY
|
ARMY
|
CIN
|
UF at OM
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
MSU at LSU
|
LSU
|
MSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
UGA at ARK
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
ALA at MIZ
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
VU at TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
UT at USC
|
UT
|
UT
|
USC
|
UT
|
UK at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 34-20
Bo Nix & Co will have the opportunity to show the early effects of Chad Morris, and the Tigers are simply the more talented team.
Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 34-14
All eyes will be on the new-look Auburn offense, but I'm betting that Auburn’s defense can stop the run and force Kentucky to rely on its suspect passing offense; if that happens, there won't be an upset in JHS on Saturday.
Christian Clemente (9-1, 81-29), Montana native who just discovered nana puddin.
Alabama 31-21
I’m going with Auburn in a close game where the Tigers get a late touchdown to secure it. There are so many question marks still surrounding this Auburn team that while I believe they're the better team, it'll be close. Will Bo Nix make that sophomore jump, and if so, how much will he have improved? Can the retooled offensive line hold up? We know about Big Kat Bryant, Tyrone Truesdell and Roger McCreary, but who else on the defensive line and in the secondary steps up? However, facing a running team like Kentucky along with dual-threat quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. plays into Auburn’s main strength on defense this year: linebacker. Wilson being fresh off a leg injury probably helps Auburn as he may take some time to get back into the swing of things. On the offensive side of the ball, while the offensive line is a question mark, it feels like Auburn just has too many pieces for Kentucky to contain. The Wildcats boast a strong secondary led by Brandin Echols, but with Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz, Eli Stove and all the other guys at receiver, the Tigers will find a way to move the ball. Not to mention the five running backs and four tight ends all ready to play and contribute.
Mr. Quarter (4-6, 54-56), likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.
Kentucky 35-21
Auburn doesn’t stand a chance of slowing down the Kentucky offense with Secretariat, Seabiscuit, Man o’ War, Affirmed and Seattle Slew on the offensive line. Throw in American Pharoah at quarterback and this group could carve up the entire SEC. For the sad Tigers, no Derrick, no Marlon and no Noah means no chance.
|GAMES
|BILL
|DAN
|CHRIS
|MR Q
|
UCF at ECU
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
LOU at PITT
|
LOU
|
LOU
|
PITT
|
LOU
|
ARMY at CIN
|
CIN
|
CIN
|
CIN
|
CIN
|
UF at OM
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
OM
|
MSU at LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
MSU
|
UGA at ARK
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
ARK
|
ALA at MIZ
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
VU at TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
VU
|
UT at USC
|
UT
|
USC
|
UT
|
USC
|
UK at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
UK