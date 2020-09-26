AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 1

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.

Jeffrey Lee, three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.

Auburn 31-20

Kentucky allegedly has a really competitive football squad, and maybe it does when compared to other SEC East squads. But Auburn ain't in the SEC East. The West is big boy football. With that said, I don't think Auburn, with a new offensive coordinator and new offensive and defensive lines, will be hitting on all-cylinders. Not on offense. Not on defense. The good news for Auburn? It won't have to be. This is Kentucky. A competitive Kentucky still can't hang with a new-look Auburn. Tigers over the 'Cats by double digits.

Jay G. Tate, the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.

Auburn 35, Kentucky 20

Much respect to Kentucky, which has enhanced its value significantly under the capable tutelage of Mark Stoops and Eddie Gran, but I don't think it currently has enough talent at the skill positions to push into the SEC's top tier. I believe Auburn is pushing into that top tier right now. I also believe Kevin Steele and Chad Morris are special. I look at this roster and see more than a few questions — chiefly OL, pass rush, man coverage — yet we've seen Steele keep things together for a while now with less talent than he has right now. Morris? He has a quarterback and skill guys. He has enough.

Bryan Matthews, neighborhood walker, coffee drinker and Liverpool obsessed.

Auburn 27-21

I wouldn’t rule out an upset, which is something a lot of national and regional pundits are predicting. But I’m picking Auburn because I believe its the more talented team from top to bottom and has won 16 of the last 17 matchups going back to 1967, the year I was born.

Hunter Adams (10-0, 74-36), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 30-19

