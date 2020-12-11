AuburnSports - Physical week for Pearl’s Tigers

AUBURN | Saturday’s game against Memphis will be Auburn’s first in eight days since playing South Alabama Dec. 4.

Bruce Pearl always tries to schedule a week off during finals, but that doesn’t mean his Tigers weren’t putting in the work on the court.

“There’s no way you can duplicate Memphis’ pressure and ball pressure unless you play against yourself,” Pearl said. “So we tried to play against ourselves a little bit this week and I think that was the best way for us to get ready to play. We had a lot more contact this week scrimmaging ourselves than what a more veteran team would have, and I think we came out of it OK.”