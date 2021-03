Auburn held its PRO DAY Thursday for more than 50 NFL scouts representing 30 (of 32) NFL teams.

Also on hand was Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Seven recent Auburn Tigers participated: Wideout Eli Stove, wideout Seth Williams, wideout Anthony Schwartz, defensive back Christian Tutt, defensive back Jordyn Peters, defensive back Jamien Sherwood and linebacker KJ Britt.