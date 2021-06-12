Phillips has ‘amazing’ first visit to Auburn

AUBURN | Thursday was Jordan Phillips’ first visit to Auburn. It probably won’t be his last. The 2022 3-star defensive tackle from Ocoee in Orlando, Fla., made the trip along with a large group of prospects from central Florida. “It’s amazing. I like it,” said the 6-foot-3, 305 pound Phillips.

Phillips gave high marks to his visit to Auburn Thursday. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Phillips spent a lot of time with first-year defensive line coach Nick Eason. “He’s a great dude, very real,” Phillips said. “He told us what he expects from his players. He said it’s going to be hard. You’ve got to work hard.” Phillips has 25 offers including Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Missouri, Michigan, Miami, Maryland, Virginia and Pittsburgh. He was offered by Auburn last year but is still getting to know the new staff led by Bryan Harsin. “The old staff has offered me. This staff has not,” Phillips said. “They said they like me. They love my size, they love my film and they said they’ll be in touch.”