SUGAR HILL, Ga. — Phillip Webb is on the move. Not only is he on the move to Tuscaloosa this weekend for his first visit to Alabama, but when the 2020 rankings are updated on Rivals, he will be on the move up after his performance at the Future 50 last month.

The 6-foot-4, 212 pound linebacker out of Lanier is a national prospect that is drawing attention from top programs coast to coast. The Crimson Tide will get their shot to impress this weekend.

Auburn, the school his father attended already had him on campus this year. Georgia Tech has as well. He talks about each of those programs and what he sees at each school in this interview.

Who will he visit next? Ohio State and Oklahoma are two schools outside the south he is looking to visit soon. He talks about why the Buckeyes and Sooners are on his radar.

Webb talks more about what schools are recruiting him the hardest right now, like Auburn, Duke and Miami.

In closing, the soon-to-be Rivals100 linebacker breaks down his plan. He talks about why he is likely to commit, what will play into it and more.