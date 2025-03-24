Blidi turns heads at Pro Day

“I felt like I did great,” said Blidi. “I surpassed the numbers I was looking for. I was really happy with how I worked out. It was really great to see all the hard work finally come out.”

On Monday, defensive lineman Philip Blidi was one of the players who turned some heads among the approximately 60 scouts and pro personnel from 31 of 32 NFL teams that were in attendance.

AUBURN | Pro Day is all about taking advantage of an opportunity, especially for the 14 Auburn players that weren’t a part of the NFL Combine.

Blidi, who measured in at a little over 6-foot-2 and 284 pounds, did 30 reps on the 225-pound bench press, had a 34-inch vertical, 10-foot-2 broad jump and 4.94 40-yard dash.

“My broad jump today, 10-2, that’s the farthest I’ve ever broad jumped,” said Blidi. “Even in training, day one it was 9-3. And those guys at Perform just continued to just help me and help me with the technique.

“So definitely my broad jump and then my bench press. Being a long-armed guy, it’s kinda hard to do bench press. Being able to get to 30 was a big deal because the first day I started and did bench press when I was pre-training, I got 22.”

Some other standout players included linebacker Austin Keys, who had 21 reps on the bench, 36.5-inch vertical and 4.63 40-yard dash, wide receiver Robert Lewis, who had a 32.5-inch vertical and ran a 4.46 40, and linebacker Wesley Steiner, who had 23 reps on the bench, 11-foot-3 broad jump, 39-inch vertical and 4.39 40.

Steiner played at Auburn for four seasons before transferring to Washington State last year.

Four former Tigers, running back Jarquez Hunter, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and linebackers Eugene Asante and Jalen McLeod all participated in the NFL Combine.

Looking to improve some of those numbers, Hunter had 33.5-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump, which matched his combine numbers, while Lambert-Smith was able to improve his broad jump three inches to 10-foot-7.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., April 24-26.