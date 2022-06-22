Phenix City WR has 'great' official visit
It's almost decision time for Karmello English.
The Phenix City, Ala., native has narrowed it down to three schools — Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan — before he makes his decision July 2.
English wrapped up his official visit to Auburn Wednesday and it went "better than expected."
It actually went great," English said. "But you know, every time I come to Auburn, it always surprises me."
English has been on campus before, each time learning more about the program, but the thing that's been consistent and sticks out to English is wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard.
"It feels like [Hilliard] always keeps it real with me," English said. "He’s always up front with me, since day one."
It's the same with head coach Bryan Harsin.
"[Harsin] doesn’t tell me what I want to hear, he tells me what I need to hear," English said. "It’s always upfront."
Auburn has not yet gained a commitment from a skill position player in its 2023 class, but that could change rapidly in the coming weeks, as English is one of several Auburn targets set to commit soon.
While English knows there's an opportunity in Auburn for early playing time at receiver, that doesn't change his mindset.
"I feel like at any school it’s going to be the same," English said. "But really it depends on me, how I go in and perform."
The trip to Auburn was English's second official visit, taking his first one to Kentucky June 10.
"Kentucky is Kentucky," Hilliard said. "It’s a good place to be around, coaches are always excited, it’s a good place."
His final official visit will be this weekend to Ann Arbor for his first trip to Michigan.
"After that, it’s commitment day," English said.