Phenix City WR has 'great' official visit

It's almost decision time for Karmello English. The Phenix City, Ala., native has narrowed it down to three schools — Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan — before he makes his decision July 2. English wrapped up his official visit to Auburn Wednesday and it went "better than expected." It actually went great," English said. "But you know, every time I come to Auburn, it always surprises me."



Karmello English will decided between Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

English has been on campus before, each time learning more about the program, but the thing that's been consistent and sticks out to English is wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard. "It feels like [Hilliard] always keeps it real with me," English said. "He’s always up front with me, since day one." It's the same with head coach Bryan Harsin. "[Harsin] doesn’t tell me what I want to hear, he tells me what I need to hear," English said. "It’s always upfront."