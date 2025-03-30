Pettiford 'prepared' for moment

Playing what was arguably the toughest conference slate ever has helped Pettiford step up his game in March.

Pettiford has crossed the double-digit threshold in each of the Tigers’ tournament games. In their 70-64 win over No. 2 seed Michigan State in the Elite Eight, he recorded 10 points and three assists.

For the second time in program history, Auburn is headed to the Final Four. Freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford has played a crucial role in the top-overall-seeded Tigers’ ability to keep advancing throughout the NCAA Tournament.

“Obviously the SEC this year was like a gauntlet, so every night we had to be prepared,” Pettiford said. “It wasn't no easy game. So I just feel like coming into March, especially a tournament like this, playing every team, you probably will, we were prepared for it because we played against everybody.”

Pettiford’s signature moment in the Elite Eight came with 12:03 left in the second half when he buried an important 3-pointer that helped the Tigers hold onto the momentum. Auburn fed off the momentum provided by its home-like crowd the rest of the way.

“Definitely happy to see one go in, but just hearing the crowd and the energy go up after that shot, I feel like that just changed the momentum of the game and just helped us keep the lead that we needed,” Pettiford said.

Because of Pettiford’s ability to play beyond his years, Auburn has the chance to make even more history.

Pettiford and the rest of the Tigers take on No. 1 seed Florida inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday at 5:09 p.m. CT. CBS will carry the broadcast. If Auburn comes out on top, it will face the winner of No. 1 seed Duke/No. 1 seed Houston in the National Championship game on Monday at 7:50 p.m. CT, CBS will carry that game as well.