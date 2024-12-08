Pettiford 'not afraid' in big games

"He's kind of a Jersey point guard, if you will," Pearl said about Pettiford. "They grew up fast. They played at Rucker Park. They've played in Jersey City. They've played in some tough neighborhoods. And so, therefore, they're just not afraid."

That's not normal, especially for a freshman, but growing up in New Jersey molded Pettiford into that guy, according to Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl.

In three games against KenPom top-10 teams, Pettiford is averaging just over 18 points per game on 54 percent shooting from the field and 52 percent from deep on 21 attempts.

It's as if Tahaad Pettiford was made in a lab to play in big games.

And while Pettiford has been great, especially in Auburn's biggest games, he has found himself coming off the bench in each of the Tigers' first eight games of the season.

That's not a diss towards Pettiford or a bad decision -- the Tigers just so happen to have a great starting lineup.

Per EvanMiya, the five-man group of Denver Jones, Miles Kelly, Chad Baker-Mazara, Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell has an adjusted net rating of +76.3, which ranks second nationally among five-man units with at least 75 possessions played together.

So while Pettiford may not be moving into Auburn's starting lineup, his play is continuing to impress Pearl, and it has earned him more lead ball handler reps, according to his coach.

"Tahaad has obviously shown what he's capable of doing," Pearl said. "Tahaad will continue to play more and more point guard. I think that seems to be, if we've learned anything — again, I brought him in as an undersized, scoring 2-man. He's really good with the ball as well."

Pettiford was a top-25 player in his class, so naturally, he came in with high expectations despite joining a team that won an SEC Championship the season prior and returned the bulk of its production.

Despite all of that, Pettiford has turned himself into a featured player on one of the best teams in the country and has lived up to the hype and more, especially in big games.

He's simply a big game player.

"I tell you what," Pearl said. "Tahaad Pettiford is representing all of those young New York, New Jersey point guards that have great skill."