Pettiford, Jones win duel of guards

The true freshman and senior were critical in holding the Boilermaker's vaunted backcourt 19 combined points, seven below what they averaged heading into the game. Most importantly, the two Auburn guards, along with the help of their teammates, made life extremely difficult for Smith and Loyal in the second half as they could only muster five points combined, along with four turnovers.

Broome proved a significant yes, putting up another double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. The battle at guard? Tahaad Pettiford and Denver Jones decisively won it.

Coming into Saturday's matchup between No. 2 Auburn and No. 16 Purdue, there were two questions facing the Tigers: would Johni Broome play following his injury on Tuesday and if Auburn's guards could handle the two-headed monster of Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyal?

"Denver Jones is one of the best defensive guards in college basketball," Bruce Pearl said. "I'm sure when I listen to the broadcast tonight, there's plenty of opportunity for just, quietly, putting all that pressure on Braden Smith. I don't know how many times he got scored on; didn't get scored on very often."

The stat lines between the two duos in the final 20 minutes tell you why Auburn got the advantage up to 29 points with 1:53 to play. Pettiford scored 10 points with three assists (three turnovers), while Jones finished with seven points and an assist to a turnover. Smith and Loyer had one basket (the latter's points coming on two free throws) on 1-of-7 shooting after the break.

Fittingly enough, it was back-to-back threes by the guards that put that lead at 29 late in the game. Pettiford rained one in to make it 84-58 before Jones answered with one of his own, the last points of the night for the Tigers.

Overall, Pettiford and Jones combined for 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting with nine assists to five turnovers.

"He's special," Johni Broome said of Pettiford. "He's talented. He better make sure he shows up in the games, I give him a hard time every day, almost. I know he's going to come with it. He has that edge, that dog to him. I know when the lights are bright, he's going to shine as well because that's just how he is and who he is as a person."