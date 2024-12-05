Pettiford continues to show out

DURHAM, N.C. | At halftime of No. 2 Auburn's 84-78 loss to No. 9 Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium, Tahaad Pettiford had six points, both three-pointers, as he went 2-of-5 from the floor. It would have been easy for the freshman to get down on himself, but with the help of his teammates, he kept the confidence that has served him well so far this season.

"Just having the team I have around me, you know — if I don't have a good first half, they're always on me: 'Keep shooting, keep doing what you've gotta do,'" Pettiford said following the game. "They're pushing me to be better than I am."

The Jersey City, N.J., native was better in the second half, continually making big shots or passes to help the Tigers stay in the game against the Blue Devils. In an 8-3 run to cut the score to two points with 7:04 left, Pettiford hit a three and layup on back-to-back possession and followed a Miles Kelly three with a jumper to make it 68-66.