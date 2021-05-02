AuburnSports - Peters, Stove sign UDFA deals

Peters signed with the Jets while Stove is headed west to play for the Chargers. Both signings were announced by Auburn on Twitter.

After going undrafted, Eli Stove and Jordyn Peters are signing undrafted free agent deals in pursuit of an NFL roster spot.

Peters, a nickel corner and safety, made a living as a special teams specialist while at Auburn.

During his four years at Auburn, Peters blocked four punts including one that led to a crucial touchdown against Arkansas in 2020.

“I want to be known as a versatile player out there on the field,” Peters said about playing special teams. “Because that's longevity. At the end of the day, if I can move from position to position, I have more value as a player. So I always pride myself on trying to learn as much as I can, learn as many positions as I can. Just so I can be ready if somebody gets hurt at another position, I'm also prepared to go jump in at that position.”

On defense, Peters racked up 98 tackles and an interception.

Now, he’ll compete for a roster spot on the Jets. He'll also stick with Jamien Sherwood who was selected by the Jets in the fifth round.

And after a lengthy career at Auburn, Stove is headed to the NFL.

Stove started his career at Auburn in 2016, but an ACL forced him to redshirt in 2018 and extend his career at Auburn.

He racked up 136 receptions, 1,186 yards and six touchdowns. Also utilized in jet sweeps early in his career, Stove ran for 554 yards and four touchdowns.

“I really say to the scouts I’ll play everything. Any position on the field you want to put me at, I can do it,” Stove said. “Slot, outside, play a little bit of running back or just run in motion and getting the ball on sweeps. I’ve been doing that. I can play special teams too. I can do everything on the field.”

At Auburn, Stove played a variety of spots on special teams and could use that to his advantage in search of a roster spot with the Chargers.