Thompson ‘just throwing guys off of him’
AUBURN | Auburn’s wide receiver room has undergone a complete overhaul in the offseason with seven newcomers making up the nine scholarship players.
One of the latest additions is Perry Thompson, who joined the team this summer.
The third-highest rated player in the Tigers’ 2024 class, Thompson combined for 140 receptions for 1,777 yards and 16 touchdowns his final two seasons at Foley (Ala.) High.
“You’ve got a guy like Perry who is just big and strong. He hasn’t even grown into his body yet, and he’s just throwing guys off of him and catching it,” said senior wideout Sam Jackson V. “It’s just crazy to be who I am and see who these guys are. It’s almost amazing. We’re in the SEC and that’s what the SEC brings.”
Thompson, listed at 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds, staring making plays early during fall camp despite still learning AU’s offense and adjusting to playing in the SEC.
“He's 220 and super powerful,” said wide receivers coach Marcus Davis. “He's a big, fast, strong kid. He's just naturally got the ability to make plays, too.
“But, at the same time, with those young guys, you've got to develop them and coach them up. It's a different game, relying just on your talent. You've got to be able to work your fundamentals consistently. I'm pleased with where they are. We're gonna keep on coaching them up.”
Thompson is one of four highly-rated true freshmen that are making an early splash during preseason practice. Cam Coleman and Bryce Cain enrolled in January while Thompson and Malcolm Simmons enrolled at the end of May.
“Those guys come out and work every day,” said Davis. “You don't have to ask them to come out and give their very best.
“That part's been fun, man. I told them, whenever we come out and have fun like that, it's fun for the coaches as well. Guys have been competing, flying around. It's been great so far.”
After taking off Thursday, the Tigers will return to practice Friday morning.