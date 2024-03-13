AUBURN | Percy Lewis played in the Air Raid offense his first season at Mississippi State before switching to a more traditional attack last fall. There’s been a few adjustment with his transfer to Auburn including one that he really enjoys. “The only thing different I have to really work on is probably the play-action. But I really got that down pat now. I adjusted to it well,” said Lewis.

Lewis (73) putting in work during an early practice this spring. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“I’m just glad we can do a lot of run blocking now. You get to hit somebody. You can hit somebody and they actually fall on the ground. That’s exciting.” Lewis, who is listed as 6-foot-7 and 355 pounds on Auburn’s roster, was brought in to shore up the Tigers’ left tackle position and allow Dillon Wade to move to guard, his more natural position. The early returns have been very positive. “Percy is a big human being,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “He moves a lot better than you give him credit for. I love his demeanor. He’s just one of those country boys that drove a bulldozer and motorcycles. I don’t know how he got on a motorcycle that big.” Senior Buck Jalen McLeod, who is AU’s top pass rusher, will spend a lot of time going head-to-head against Lewis during practice. McLeod said it’s good preparation for playing in the SEC. "He’s going to help us a lot,” said McLeod. “The size that he has and how athletic he moves his feet, that right there is going to help all of us because we’re going to face some bigger tackles. He’s going to bring a lot on that blindside.”