What a start to the weekend for Auburn. Fresh off Annabelle Widra's no-hitter against Brown Friday, Maddie Penta tossed her third career no-hitter in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against North Dakota State. The Tigers won that one by a score of 9-0, before taking Game 2 against Merrimack 7-0. Auburn's win streak is up to 12 games, as it improves to 14-1 on the season, currently the best in the SEC.

Maddie Penta (9) threw her third career no-hitter Saturday. (Auburn Athletics)

Game 1 (North Dakota State, W 9-0) Penta had her stuff Saturday. Auburn's ace went six innings of no-hit ball, struck out seven and allowed just one baserunner on a hit by pitch. She leads all Tiger pitchers this season with 65 strikeouts. It took Auburn's offense a few innings to muster up some runs, not scoring until the fourth inning when Lindsey Garcia doubled home Abbey Smith. The Tigers scored three more runs in the inning, all on RBI singles by Icess Tresvik, Makayla Packer and Carlee McCondichie. With a scoreless fifth, a run-rule seemed a bit far-fetched until Auburn's offense exploded with a five-run fifth. McCondichie singled to make it 5-0, before two more runners reached to load the bases for Lindsey Garcia. Garcia ended the game on one swing, sending one over the right field wall for a game-ending grand slam.

Game 2 (Merrimack, W 7-0) McCondichie got it going for Auburn in Game 2. The senior from Birmingham, Ala., doubled home a run in the first inning to put the Tigers up 1-0 early. With two outs in the bottom of the second, McCondichie added two more RBIs to her game total, with a two-out single that made it 3-0. Sydney Cox recorded her first RBI of the season in the fourth inning, scoring Denver Bryant from third on a single to make it 4-0. Bri Ellis blasted one to center field in the fifth inning, her fifth homer of the year good for the fifth Auburn run. Cox recorded another RBI on a bases-loaded walk later in the inning, as did Rose Roach, who scored Maia Engelkes on an RBI fielder's choice to make it 7-0. Shelby Lowe, Annabelle Widra and Emmah Rolfe all split time in the circle, combining for seven scoreless innings. Lowe pitched two innings and struck out three, Widra struck out five in her three innings and Rolfe struck out five in her two innings of work.