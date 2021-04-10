AuburnSports - Pegues moves to DL

"He is athletic. He can do a lot things. I think this position fits him. I think he is a really great culture guy to be in that room. I think he is a leader on this team."

"J.J. is a guy now who has done a tremendous job working with the offense. We made that move and put him on the defensive line," said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. "I had a conversation with J.J. and this is what I am thinking–a guy like Pegues, and really anybody like this on the team, you have those conversations of ‘anything you need me to do.’

Pegues is starting out at the defensive tackle position but has the potential to play just about anywhere on the Tigers’ defensive front.

"Don’t have him at nose right now. He’s playing at that tackle position and that four-eye five-technique off the edge. He can really do it all," said Harsin. "I’m not going to say he’s necessarily this or that. I think they’re working through it. Just like the O-Line you start moving guys around and giving them chances to play and sometimes, you never know, one of those ends is going to play nose at some point in different packages.

"For JJ the schemes are coming because he’s a quick study. He’ll pick it up, no doubt. This guy will study and he does the work. I think this next week, the scheme part, we’ll really dive into that. Now it’s just go. Let him get out there and keep it simple and let him go play and use his athletic ability."

The 6-foot-3 and 308-pound Pegues played in all 11 games as a true freshman last fall catching seven passes for 57 yards. He also carried the ball five times for 14 yards as a Wildcat quarterback.

The athleticism he showed on offense coupled with his size should be a perfect match with the defensive line and Harsin believes Pegues will also hit it off quickly with d-line coach Nick Eason.

"I do think that position for J.J. is going to be a really good fit," said Harsin. "Having Coach Eason, and having a guy like that who is going to be able to coach him, develop him and give him the tools to go out there and utilize his ability to play that position, that is a great match.

“He is going to be really, really good. I appreciate guys like that on the team that are willing to do things like that and having a coach like Coach Eason, I think has helped a lot.”

Auburn completed its 10th practice of the spring Saturday. The Tigers will return to practice Monday afternoon and hold the A-Day game next Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.