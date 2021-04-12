AuburnSports - Pegues made move to DL ‘for my team’

“Not only for myself but I feel like it's an opportunity for me to show the world that I can play both sides -- tight end and D-line -- and I feel like if I do that, I can help the team and maybe one day play in the NFL.”

“He felt like I could be a big piece to the D-line room and be that leader that they needed,” said Pegues. “And I chose to go to D-line just for my team -- so we can get wins.

When Bryan Harsin gave the Auburn sophomore an opportunity to move from tight end to defensive line last Monday, he jumped at the chance.

Pegues could play several spots on the defensive line but is starting at defensive tackle where he’s working as the traditional 3-tech, which lines up on the outside shoulder of the offensive guard, and 4i-tech, which lines up on the inside shoulder of the offensive tackle.

Pegues, who just played a little bit of defensive end in high school, said the hardest part of the transition to full-time defensive line has been learning the terminology and techniques.

“Taking on double teams, how to get into stance, like all of that,” he said. “And me being behind a little bit, it frustrates me a little bit. But coach (Nick) Eason, he's always telling to me it takes time. You've just been over here for a little bit.”

Eason, a former NFL player and assistant, has been a big help to Pegues, offering him tips throughout practice and even away from the field.

“I feel like he's about family and brotherhood, and in that room I feel closer with the new teammates, just because I've been going against them the last two weeks of spring. So I feel like Coach Eason is giving me great inspiration about it,” Pegues said.

Pegues went against the defensive linemen when he was a tight end. Now, he’s going up against his old position group.

“Funny story, we were telling our coach we were debating on whether or not to kick him out of the group chat and we were all like, ‘No, we want him to stay just for the heck of it,’” said tight end Luke Deal. “So, we love J.J., but we feel like that’s a place where he’s going to thrive. He’s a freak athlete who’s just — man, he’s a great guy and like I said, everybody on the team loves him so it’s not really going to be detrimental anywhere.”

Overall, Pegues is pleased with the progress the players have made this spring under an almost entirely new coaching staff.

“I feel like it’s great. I feel like these coaches have stepped in and actually laid out a great plan for us this spring,” Pegues said. “I feel like all of us have evolved as a group and got closer to each other just family-wise.

“I feel like if you can have a player-led team, you can go anywhere with that, even championships. I feel like that’s their big goal, having a player-led team and having us all together as a family.”

Auburn with hold its 11th practice of the spring Monday afternoon. The Tigers will play in the A-Day game Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.