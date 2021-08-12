Pegues 'loving playing d-line'

Defenses around the SEC are aware of what the sophomore's knack of demolishing opponents, but for Pegues to be successful in the trenches, there is still a learning process. Fortunately, two veterans in Colby Wooden and Tony Fair have taken him under their wings, helping him study film and giving tips to make him better.

“I'm loving playing d-line like I did at tight end: just hitting people and knocking people around," Pegues said.

AUBURN | Although he had an idea it was coming, J.J. Pegues was still a little shocked when he was told he was moving from tight end to defensive line. No worries, though. His mindset is the same.

“Colby, he’s the leader, he’s the alpha,” Pegues said. “We all follow Colby, and just his preparation.”

As for Fair, Pegues sees a lot of himself in the transfer from UAB as they are both big but also quick, something that comes as a surprise because opponents think they're "big, strong and slow."

Pegues also credits his new coach Nick Eason in his development, and not all of that has to do with being a football player.

“Teaching me about more than football, just life in general, just being that second father figure,” Pegues said. “He’ll always be on you and tell you what you did wrong and what you did right.”

With the departure of Tyrone Truesdell, a position along the defensive line has opened up. Eason told his linemen that it was “another opportunity” to get on the field, something Pegues is confident he can earn by stepping up his play and earning the coach’s trust.

“I feel like I have a future in it,” he said. “I know Coach Eason is going to buy into me and I'm going to buy into him."