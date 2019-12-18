Pegues commits to Auburn
Auburn has landed an Early Signing Day addition from the No. 3 player in Mississippi.
Four-star tight end Jeremiah Pegues announced his commitment to Auburn during a ceremony at Oxford High School.
Pegues chose Auburn over his other finalists, Alabama and Ole Miss.
Pegues is Auburn’s 21st commitment in the 2020 class and first tight end. He’s expected to sign with Auburn on Wednesday.
As a senior, Pegues was named MVP of the 6A state championship game, totaled over 1,200 all-purpose yards and scored 18 touchdowns.