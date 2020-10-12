AuburnSports - Pegues becoming fan favorite, matchup nightmare

When you read that someone is 6-foot-2, 300 pounds, one might expect an offensive or defensive linemen.

Even being 300 pounds, Pegues is nimble for his size. In the play against Arkansas he showed that off with a quick spin move to keep the play going and a hurdle shortly after to pick up a few more yards.

The Oxford, Mississippi, native has laid out big blocks on Auburn’s kick returns and has even taken a few snaps at Wildcat quarterback, where he made a big play early against Arkansas.

Pegues isn’t just a tight end, though, and he’s showcased that through the first three games.

“Yeah, well you know we knew he had a unique skill set when we recruited him. He did some of that in high school,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “Obviously he made a really good run on that one where he spun and hurdled a guy. He's a very athletic guy that I think could be a real good piece of the puzzle for us moving forward.”

Through two games, Pegues’ stats don’t jump off the page, with one reception for four yards and four carries for 16 yards, but Malzahn says his role could increase as the season continues.

“He's got really good receiving skills, too, so that package could grow,” Malzahn said.

From the get-go, Pegues was impressive for Auburn.

Returning starter John Samuel Shenker knew early-on that Pegues was capable of being a strong player for the Tigers this season.

“He's a different breed, for sure,” John Samuel Shenker said during fall camp. “When he came in, everybody, 'Oh gosh, he's got to lose weight, he's got to do this to play.' But, I mean, it's not a loose 300 pounds. It's a solid 300. He's super athletic. He runs routes just like everybody else. It looks natural.”

Pegues has quickly become a fan favorite and has earned nicknames like ‘PeguesCat’ to coin him lining up as Wildcat quarterback.

Malzahn, though, wouldn’t give the package an official name.

“We're not telling you,” Malzahn said.

Auburn’s head coach may be keeping the name a secret, but Pegues is no longer a secret and SEC defenses will be forced to game plan for him from now on.



