Pearl: 'You've got to feel' for Flanigan

Bruce Pearl said that the growing frustration is evident on his player's face. Last season, the top scorer for Auburn, Allen Flanigan, has yet to find his form on offense since returning to the lineup in December following an Achilles injury in September. Yet all of the discouragement hasn't translated to the other end of the floor.

"Al played so hard last night," Pearl said of Flanigan's effort against Ole Miss. "He was so effective in so many ways. But you've got to feel for him. And I want our fans to feel for him. I do."

Since putting up 16 points in a 75-58 victory over Texas A&M on February 12, Flanigan has scored seven points with two assists in the last three games combined while turning the ball over 10 times and committing nine fouls. It's a far cry from the guard the Tigers in 2020-21, averaging 14.3 points per game while having to play multiple positions for an injury-riddled squad.