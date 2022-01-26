Pearl: “We’re better with (Devan) on the floor’

“Man, Devan -- Devan Cambridge came up with a lot of crucial rebounds in that late second half for us,” said K.D. Johnson, who led Auburn with 17 points. “We were going through a kind of a scoring slump, and you know, he got actually fouled on most of the rebounds that he got. So, that kind of started us up in the second half, and that started our defense going.”

Cambridge came off the bench to secure nine offensive rebounds in the second half, helping No. 1 Auburn to a 55-54 win at Missouri.

AUBURN | Auburn was out-rebounded 22-15 in the first half. Devan Cambridge made sure the Tigers flipped that stat in the second.

Cambridge’s rebounds helped Auburn score six second-chance points in the second half and his defense was also key in holding Mizzou to 38.5 percent shooting in the game including 30.4 percent in the second half.

AU out-rebounded Mizzou 33-16 after the break and 48-38 in the game. AU also had a season-high 25 offensive rebounds.

“He just used his athleticism and they couldn’t check him out,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “Now, there’s a couple of times he rebounded and put it back up, and I would have rather him pull it out and give us another possession.

“But look, Jabari (Smith) had 10 rebounds, Walker (Kessler) had 12 rebounds, Devan has nine offensive rebounds. We had 25 offensive rebounds. You talk about, you know, guys playing with effort and energy, that’s what it’s all about.”

Cambridge finished with four points on 2 of 8 shooting. The junior is only averaging 3.3 points and 17.0 minutes per game since Allen Flanigan returned from his injury against Murray State.

Last season, he averaged 8.9 points and 25.3 minutes.

“We’re better with him on the floor,” said Pearl. “His defense, his rebounding — very, very impressed. Devan was a guy that took a lot of shots last year, played a lot of minutes, and this year he’s kind of behind K.D. and behind Al, and he’s that third guy at the two-spot and the three-spot, but he didn’t play like it.”

Auburn’s 16th consecutive win improves its record to 19-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC. AU hosts Oklahoma Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN. AU returns to conference play next Tuesday as Alabama visits Auburn Arena.