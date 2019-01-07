Pearl 'very impressed' with Purifoy’s attitude
AUBURN | A younger, less mature player might sulk or even quit or transfer. But Danjel Purifoy is just going to work everyday on the practice court trying to earn his way back.
Nobody expected returning from a 21-month layoff to be easy.
“I think when Danjel gets his opportunity and his opportunity changes, he’s going to be more ready,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “But he’s slowly and surely getting better. But what are you going to do? Take Chuma out? Take Malik or Samir out? You’re not. Those guys have put themselves in position where they’re ahead of him and the first guy that will say they should be there is Danjel. He’s the first guy to say.
“But he says, ‘Coach, I’m going to be ready. I’ll do what I need to do with the time that you’re giving me,’ and I’ve really been very impressed with his attitude. Really impressed. We all just have to be patient with him.”
In four games since returning from a suspension, Purifoy is averaging about seven minutes on the floor scoring a total of four points. He scored two points, had one rebound and one assist in eight minutes in his last appearance against North Florida.
“Well, first of all, he’s doing a great job. He’s been a great teammate,” junior point guard Jared Harper said. “He sat out last year when we played, and just coming in late, he’s been a great teammate. He’s always put the team first, in front of himself, so I applaud him for that. I know we’re all thankful for what he does, but I think he’s learning, he’s getting back into the flow. I think he’s getting better every game. We’ll see him be playing more consistently. I know he’ll do a great job.”
Pearl is confident Purifoy’s opportunity will come at some point this season, and that the junior will be in position to take advantage.
“The best thing Danjel has done is he has been patient. He’s probably been more patient than anybody,” Pearl said. “And you just have to stay ready. His opportunity will come. What will it take? It’ll take something that has to happen for his role to change. But when his role does change, he will be more ready. We didn’t have that luxury a year ago. I mean, we have 10 guys on scholarship right now that are eligible.”
No. 12 Auburn opens SEC play at Ole Miss Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.