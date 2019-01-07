AUBURN | A younger, less mature player might sulk or even quit or transfer. But Danjel Purifoy is just going to work everyday on the practice court trying to earn his way back.

Nobody expected returning from a 21-month layoff to be easy.



“I think when Danjel gets his opportunity and his opportunity changes, he’s going to be more ready,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “But he’s slowly and surely getting better. But what are you going to do? Take Chuma out? Take Malik or Samir out? You’re not. Those guys have put themselves in position where they’re ahead of him and the first guy that will say they should be there is Danjel. He’s the first guy to say.



“But he says, ‘Coach, I’m going to be ready. I’ll do what I need to do with the time that you’re giving me,’ and I’ve really been very impressed with his attitude. Really impressed. We all just have to be patient with him.”