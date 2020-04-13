“We’ve got three scholarships that are open,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl on Tiger Talk Friday night, two days before Thor’s commitment. “We’ve got three signed. I’ve got six new players coming in next year. I don’t have them all signed yet but this is a very important week for us coming up.”

Auburn landed a commitment from four-star power forward JT Thor on Sunday and will be anxiously awaiting final decisions from five-star shooting guard Jalen Green on Thursday or Friday, and five-star small forward Greg Brown the following Friday.

AUBURN | One down, two to go for Bruce Pearl and his talented group of assistant coaches.

The spring signing period begins Wednesday and has been extended through August 1. The addition of Thor, a versatile 6-foot-10 big man that can play the 4 or the 5, gives the Tigers four players in the 2020 class. Auburn signed five-star point guard Sharife Cooper, four-star forward Chris Moore and three-star shooting guard Justin Powell in the early period.

Auburn must replace five seniors and freshman Isaac Okoro, who is expected to enter the 2020 NBA Draft, from last year’s team after replacing five players from the previous season’s Final Four team.

“That’s 11 guys lost in two years. I only get 13 scholarships so this will be a complete reload. And yet if we’re able to finish this recruiting with the right couple of pieces, this team still will be competitive next year,” Pearl said.

“I think of the six freshmen I’m going to sign, I’d say five of them could be seeing real playing time. So we could have the youngest roster in the SEC next year. That would be what my anticipation would be. The result? I think there would be nights we are playing really good basketball and I think there will be nights when a young team is playing pretty inconsistent.”

Green is currently scheduled to choose between Auburn and Memphis Friday at 3 p.m. CT, but is considering moving it a day earlier. Brown is scheduled to choose Auburn, Texas or Memphis at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24.