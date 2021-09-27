Pearl updates Flanigan’s status

AUBURN | More than three weeks post-surgery, Allen Flanigan is on the mend with a return in mid-December the goal. The Auburn guard injured his right Achilles in an off-the-court incident and underwent surgery Sept. 4. “Allen is doing great,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “Everything looks good as far as his recovery and the procedures that he had. But it was a very serious injury and we probably won’t know anything for 10-12 weeks post that surgery. So I’m just trying to keep his spirits up and keep him engaged and working on other things physically.”

Flanigan averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 steals last season. (Cody Voga/Auburn athletics)

Along with his regular rehab, Flanigan is working to strengthen different parts of his game while he’s sidelined. “He had surgery on his right leg and as you guys know he’s a strong left-handed players so he puts that right leg in the ground all the time,” Pearl explained. “So we’re working on the left leg strength and see if that helps him be a guy that can go downhill right or left, and just working on things academically. “We’ve got to prepare for the reality of who knows what he’s going to be like coming back in mid-December, to think how effective he’s going to be.” The Tigers open preseason practice without Flanigan Tuesday and will begin the season Nov. 9 against Morehead State. AU begins SEC play hosting LSU on Dec. 29. “Allen is our most physical player. He’s my most physical defender. And he was my best, most proven shot maker. He’s the fourth-leading returning scorer in the SEC so it’s a big loss,” said Pearl.