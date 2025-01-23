Pearl updates Broome's status

As No. 1 Auburn welcomes No. 6 Tennessee to Neville Arena on Saturday in a massive SEC matchup, all eyes will be on one thing: if Johni Broome plays.

Bruce Pearl gave an update on Thursday afternoon ahead of the battle against the Volunteers.

"We'll practice this afternoon, and there's a possibility he'll try and practice," the Auburn coach said. "But we're not sure. I'll obviously know more tomorrow and Saturday, so I don't know whether he's questionable or possible, but I do know he's going to try to move around a little bit today. We'll just have to see how he does."