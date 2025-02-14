Tigers preparing like just another game

"I don't remember getting home, no, you know, four or five o'clock in the morning, whatever that was, we had practice the next day to get ready for Vanderbilt," he said. "We left Monday for Vanderbilt, got our ass beat on Tuesday. So it just didn't last very long."

In February 2008, Pearl led his No. 2 Tennessee team into No. 1 Memphis and came out a 66-62 winner, vaulting the Volunteers to the top ranking the following week. As Pearl points out, though, that stay didn't last long.

Not many current head coaches have experience coaching in a matchup between the two top-ranked teams in the country. Fortunately for Auburn, Bruce Pearl is one of them.

If Auburn is able to walk out of Coleman Coliseum on Saturday with a win, the Tigers will remain atop the AP Poll while reclaiming the top spot in the Coaches Poll that the Crimson Tide currently has.

But what is it like to coach in such a highly anticipated matchup? Pearl has been there, but not when it is two bitter rivals.

"I'm sure they're just excited about it because it's the Iron Bowl, excited about it because it's on College GameDay, excited about it because this game is going to have implications for who's going to win the regular season championship, and positioning to be a number one seed, either in the SEC tournament or the NCAA Tournament," Pearl said. "There's a lot at stake. There's a lot riding on it. "

A lot does ride on Saturday's outcome, but don't get confused: both of these teams still have higher achievements on their mind as they try to win the first national title in program history. And while it is a massive matchup, Pearl says he and the Tigers will treat it like any other game ... as much as they can, that is.

"The preparation won't be any different than any other opponent, and I'm sure that'll be the case for Alabama," Pearl said. "This is what we do, this is how we go about it, and it's been pretty successful so far."