Pearl: Tigers at 'full strength'
In just his second game back from an Achilles injury, Allen Flanigan logged 29 minutes in Auburn's 70-55 victory over LSU. Bruce Pearl admitted that it was too many minutes, but the guard has had no repercussions from that amount of time on the floor.
"He felt no effects," the Auburn coach said. "He was fine. He probably needed it from a conditioning standpoint."
Calling him a "calming influence," Pearl noted how nice it was to have Flanigan back on the floor. The junior finished with 10 points, three assists and six rebounds that his coach called huge. It was necessary as well as Devan Cambridge, who had been filling in the starting lineup in Flanigan's absence, was out for the battle against the Bayou Bengals after testing positive for COVID.
That made Flanigan's role even more prominent than Pearl had wanted or expected so early on.
"It's just that he probably got one rotation each half more than he should've," the coach said. "That said, and the reason for it is so that he can be productive when he's out there and not take possessions off and rest because obviously, the conditioning is not what it will be."
The Tigers, ranked No. 9 in both polls this week, travel to South Carolina for a matchup against the Gamecocks on Tuesday night. Auburn is prepared for the complete roster to be available.
"Right now, we're at full strength, and so we'll see what each day brings," Pearl said.