Pearl: Tigers at 'full strength'

In just his second game back from an Achilles injury, Allen Flanigan logged 29 minutes in Auburn's 70-55 victory over LSU. Bruce Pearl admitted that it was too many minutes, but the guard has had no repercussions from that amount of time on the floor.

"He felt no effects," the Auburn coach said. "He was fine. He probably needed it from a conditioning standpoint."

Calling him a "calming influence," Pearl noted how nice it was to have Flanigan back on the floor. The junior finished with 10 points, three assists and six rebounds that his coach called huge. It was necessary as well as Devan Cambridge, who had been filling in the starting lineup in Flanigan's absence, was out for the battle against the Bayou Bengals after testing positive for COVID.