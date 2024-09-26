Coming off a season where it won an SEC championship, Auburn is returning seven players and three of its four leading scorers.

Despite this, Bruce Pearl told reporters on Wednesday that he knows less about this year's team than most other teams he's coached.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, he just has a versatile roster and has to figure out where to play guys.

"I have several guys returning that will be playing different positions," Pearl said.

Auburn has its starting point guard in Furman transfer JP Pegues, but who plays behind him is up in the air.

Towards the end of the season, Denver Jones spent time running point guard, a position that was basically brand new to him.

Now with a full off-season of running point, Pearl is set to have Jones run a bit of point guard along with his natural shooting guard position.

During the summer, the expectation was that Tahaad Pettiford was going to play solely off-ball, but the freshman's play during summer workouts has changed Pearl's expectations a bit.

"For his own personal development, he looks he can also play point and handle the load of playing three positions," Pearl said. "Because the two and the three are identical positions, one's just on one side of the floor and one's on the other side of the floor -- and the enormous responsibility of the 1, where you need to know every position. And he's demonstrated to me that he can handle rotations at point guard."