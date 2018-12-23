AUBURN | Bruce Pearl warned that it would take time for Danjel Purifoy to get back into playing form after a 21-month layoff.

And Auburn’s fifth-year head coach was spot on as Purifoy has totaled just two points in his first three games back.



“It's been difficult to play three games this week and have him come back on the road at UAB, on the road at NC State, and at home against an NCAA tournament team. You can see what 21 months off does,” Pearl said. “To get him back, and to get him in the flow, you just have to keep plugging him in.”