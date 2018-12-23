Pearl staying patient with Purifoy
AUBURN | Bruce Pearl warned that it would take time for Danjel Purifoy to get back into playing form after a 21-month layoff.
And Auburn’s fifth-year head coach was spot on as Purifoy has totaled just two points in his first three games back.
“It's been difficult to play three games this week and have him come back on the road at UAB, on the road at NC State, and at home against an NCAA tournament team. You can see what 21 months off does,” Pearl said. “To get him back, and to get him in the flow, you just have to keep plugging him in.”
Purify played seven minutes against UAB, scoring on a rebound and put back. He logged eight minutes at N.C. State grabbing two rebounds but committing two turnovers. In Saturday’s 93-88 win over Murray State, the junior registered one steal in just four minutes on the floor.
He’s missed all three of his 3-point attempts.
Purifoy hadn't played since March of 2017 after serving a 43-game suspension (all of last season and 30 percent of this season) for his role in the FBI probe into college basketball corruption.
His return gives Auburn a true 10-man playing rotation, giving Pearl the most depth he’s had at AU. But he’s still trying to find the right mix of players and balance the minutes while getting Purifoy back into playing shape.
It remains a work in progress.
“Chemistry and dynamic needs to evolve. We haven’t had that problem since I’ve been at Auburn. It’s a good problem to have,” Pearl said.
The 7th-ranked Tigers, 10-2 on the season, return to action Dec. 29 against North Florida. Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for at 4 p.m. CT on SECN+.