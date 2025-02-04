Pearl 'really wants the ball' in CBM's hands

A significant contributor to No. 1 Auburn’s success so far this season has been Chad Baker-Mazara. The veteran guard/forward from the Dominican Republic has taken a step forward in multiple facets during his second season with the program.
In addition to playing with more maturity, Baker-Mazara’s impact on offense has been beneficial in other ways as well. His ability to effectively move the ball has impressed head coach Bruce Pearl.
“I really want the ball in Chad's hands,” Pearl said. “But I've got to call something to get it in his hands because he's not the point guard. Chad Baker-Mazara could very, very easily be our point guard -- but I have to get it to him first for him to make plays for himself and others. So it's hard to do that.”
Baker-Mazara is averaging 13 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season while shooting 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. His 18 points in Auburn’s road win over No. 23 Ole Miss on Saturday nearly matched his season-high of 20.
His 13 points place him second on the team in scoring, following Johni Broome who averages 18.3 per game. Baker-Mazara’s 2.7 assists tie him with Tahaad Pettiford for second place on the team as well, also following Broome who averages 3.1.
Baker-Mazara’s 6-foot-7 frame allows him to match up with opposing players of varying sizes, adding to his effectiveness in each area of the floor. He can play in the paint and he can handle things on the perimeter, having the fourth-highest 3-point percentage on the team despite having taken the fourth-most shots from beyond the arc.
Having a player who can be plugged in anywhere is among the assets that the top teams in the country need — and Auburn is no exception. Baker-Mazara fills that spot.
Baker-Mazara and the rest of the Tigers return to action on Tuesday night when they host Oklahoma. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT and ESPN will carry the broadcast.