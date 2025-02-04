Pearl 'really wants the ball' in CBM's hands

A significant contributor to No. 1 Auburn’s success so far this season has been Chad Baker-Mazara. The veteran guard/forward from the Dominican Republic has taken a step forward in multiple facets during his second season with the program.

In addition to playing with more maturity, Baker-Mazara’s impact on offense has been beneficial in other ways as well. His ability to effectively move the ball has impressed head coach Bruce Pearl.

“I really want the ball in Chad's hands,” Pearl said. “But I've got to call something to get it in his hands because he's not the point guard. Chad Baker-Mazara could very, very easily be our point guard -- but I have to get it to him first for him to make plays for himself and others. So it's hard to do that.”