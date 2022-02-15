Pearl: Pippen 'a real dangerous player'

Auburn has faced some terrific guards this season. That will again be the case on Wednesday night when the No. 2 Tigers host Vanderbilt and star Scotty Pippen Jr. in Auburn Arena. Voted the SEC Preseason Player of the Year, Pippen hasn't disappointed, leading the conference in scoring with 18.9 points per game and racking up assists (3.8) and rebounds (3.5) for the Commodores.

"He's just got great tempo," Bruce Pearl said of Pippen. "He's got great I.Q., great feel. He can really score it from two. In other words, he gets in the paint. He's not in a rush."

Shooting 42.5 percent from the field (31 percent from three), the 6-foot-3 guard gets his points in several ways, including going to the free-throw line. Pippen has shot 177 free throws, 59 more than K.D. Johnson. He tends to have the same bullish attitude as Johnson once he gets a head of steam and enters the paint.