Pearl on Zep: 'He was terrific'

Besides rebounding, something Bruce Pearl still wants to see more of from Zep Jasper, there was nothing the Auburn coach could have desired more from his point guard on Tuesday night against the Tigers' 81-66 at South Carolina. In fact, Pearl might have paid Jasper the biggest compliment of the season.

"If you want to take a picture of an Auburn basketball player, and it would be Zep Jasper and say that's Auburn basketball, I'm okay with it," he said.

The senior from Augusta, Ga., tied his season-high with 13 points, and it was as efficient as possible. Jasper finished 4-of-5 from the floor, including 2-of-2 from outside the arc and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line while dishing out three assists to just two turnovers in 24 minutes of play. The performance came after Jasper struggled from the floor in the last two games, scoring zero points combined.