Pearl on Tip-Off at Toomer's: 'It’s fun to watch the kids have fun'

AUBURN | Forecasts called for rain all week, but the weather cleared up perfectly, and Auburn was able to hold Tip-Off at Toomer’s on Thursday night in front of a packed crowd. A good omen for the season? Possibly.

The Tigers, expected to be a contender in both the SEC and national title picture, took the makeshift floor just before 8 p.m. with fans already juiced from listening to Bruce Pearl and Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin on Tiger Talk and the women’s basketball team taking part in drills. Not surprisingly, the biggest cheers came for Pearl along with freshman phenom Jabari Smith and veteran Allen Flanigan, who put on an impressive performance in the three-point contest despite shooting off just one foot due to his Achilles injury.

No one stole the show more than Dylan Cardwell, though, as he came out last in player introductions, wearing a crown and holding a belt. Last seen dancing shirtless in the stands at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the center belted out a version of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” sans some of the lyrics.