Pearl on fan support: 'They love this team'

Ultimately, the home-fan advantage that the Tigers played in front of on Saturday afternoon didn't help the SEC regular-season champions complete what would have been an epic comeback. Still, it did send the rest of the conference a message: we're traveling, and this team is special to the fans.

TAMPA | Amalie Arena exploded with noise after Wendell Green hit his fourth three, this one from somewhere closer to halfcourt than the actual line a little more than 22 feet from the rim. The sound was familiar, something you usually hear in a specific basketball ground some 436 miles to the northwest of Tampa.

Bruce Pearl spoke about the support in his postgame press conference.

"I think it does make a strong statement about this conference when a basketball program like Auburn's can travel like we are traveling," the coach said. "They love this team."

It was far from a neutral court as the largely orange-and-blue crowd roared from the minute the gates opened. When the Tigers fell behind by 20, it was quiet other than a smattering of Texas A&M fans – and, let's be honest, fans of the other 13 schools – putting up a small roar. The Auburn faithful did their best to keep the Tigers motivated, continually standing up and yelling like it was fourth down, and the Iron Bowl was on the line when a mini-run occurred.

For a long time, Pearl has talked about wanting Auburn fans to travel like Kentucky fans are famous for. Auburn fans took it to a new level as the Tigers were greeted with large support at almost every road venue. You can't think the players and coaches don't notice it.

"This team has given them a lot to love and a lot to support, so I know they're disappointed," Pearl said of the thousands of Auburn fans leaving the arena unhappy. "We do feel like we let them down. Absolutely."

It's just another notch in the program's belt that a game seven hours away from the Plains could sound as if it was taking place right on Donahue Drive.