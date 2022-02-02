Pearl on celebration: 'What a rivalry's all about'

Right in front of the Auburn student section and the ESPN broadcast crew following No. 1 Auburn's 100-81 victory over Alabama on Tuesday night, Bruce Pearl joined his team doing the now-famous crane kick pose.

It all started with the Crimson Tide's football team this fall and has continued into the rivalry on the basketball court. For Pearl, it was not about rubbing the victory in Alabama's face but celebrating with his team and fans.

"This game matters for both teams," the Auburn coach said. "It's a great rivalry. I have got tremendous respect for Nate (Oats) and his program, and this game matters. It matters to our fans, but I think because there's so much respect between the players and the coaches."