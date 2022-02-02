Pearl on celebration: 'What a rivalry's all about'
Right in front of the Auburn student section and the ESPN broadcast crew following No. 1 Auburn's 100-81 victory over Alabama on Tuesday night, Bruce Pearl joined his team doing the now-famous crane kick pose.
It all started with the Crimson Tide's football team this fall and has continued into the rivalry on the basketball court. For Pearl, it was not about rubbing the victory in Alabama's face but celebrating with his team and fans.
"This game matters for both teams," the Auburn coach said. "It's a great rivalry. I have got tremendous respect for Nate (Oats) and his program, and this game matters. It matters to our fans, but I think because there's so much respect between the players and the coaches."
After Alabama converted the two-point conversion to give the Tide a win in the annual Iron Bowl game in November, many football team members came right to the part of the student section where Auburn's basketball team was standing and struck the pose. The Tigers didn't forget, as they returned the favor after defeating Alabama, 81-77, on Jan. 11 in Coleman Coliseum.
Pearl was expecting payback had the Tide pulled off the upset on Tuesday night in Auburn Arena.
"I told our guys, 'If Alabama came in and beat us tonight and they did the, whatever that crane thing is that we do, that we started doing, I wouldn't be upset by that. I would be disappointed if they didn't do it,'" Pearl said. "That's kind of what a rivalry's all about, and I'm glad the students and the student-athletes are having fun with it."