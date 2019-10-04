Pearl: Okoro capable of being 'physically dominating' for Tigers
Bruce Pearl’s offensive approach with his Tigers will be modified this season.Pearl has noted in the offseason that while Auburn will still shoot 3-pointers (school record for 3-point makes at 454 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news