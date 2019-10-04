News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 11:25:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Pearl: Okoro capable of being 'physically dominating' for Tigers

Nathan King • AuburnSports
@byNathanKing
Staff

Bruce Pearl’s offensive approach with his Tigers will be modified this season.Pearl has noted in the offseason that while Auburn will still shoot 3-pointers (school record for 3-point makes at 454 ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}