Pearl: 'Oklahoma guards a lot like we try to guard'
On Tuesday night, Auburn was held to a season-low in points in its 55-54 win against Missouri. The Tigers shot 30 percent from the field and 21.4 percent behind the arc.
Things won't be any easier on offense for the No. 1 Tigers (19-1) on Saturday as they face off against Oklahoma (13-7) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Sooners come in with the 31st-ranked scoring defense in college basketball and, on Wednesday, kept West Virginia to just 22 points in the first half as they defeated the Mountaineers, 72-62, in Morgantown.
According to Bruce Pearl, Porter Moser's team's type of defense should look familiar to his squad.
The Sooners allow opponents just 62 points per game while Auburn averages 79.2 points per game, good for 27th in the country. Pearl plans on attacking the Oklahoma defense to get Jabari Smith Jr. in better positions than the Tigers did against Missouri. The freshman finished with a season-low five points.
"You know, he didn't have great looks," Pearl said. "We, with our offense, needed to do a better job getting him better looks."
Still, the coach understands that points might be at a minimum against the Sooners.
"When you think about how we would design our defense, we would design our defense to be able to stop our offense and then, of course, try and stop everybody else's offense," Pearl said. "So the things that they'll do defensively are effective against our offense because that's how we designed our defense."