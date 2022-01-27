Pearl: 'Oklahoma guards a lot like we try to guard'

On Tuesday night, Auburn was held to a season-low in points in its 55-54 win against Missouri. The Tigers shot 30 percent from the field and 21.4 percent behind the arc.

Things won't be any easier on offense for the No. 1 Tigers (19-1) on Saturday as they face off against Oklahoma (13-7) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Sooners come in with the 31st-ranked scoring defense in college basketball and, on Wednesday, kept West Virginia to just 22 points in the first half as they defeated the Mountaineers, 72-62, in Morgantown.

According to Bruce Pearl, Porter Moser's team's type of defense should look familiar to his squad.