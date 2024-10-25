Pearl looking for Johnson to be more aggressive

Chaney Johnson still has another level he can reach.

In Auburn's final 12 games, Johnson averaged 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds on a true shooting percentage of 64.7.

Furthermore, Johnson took at least five shots in eight games last season -- the Tigers' record in those games was 8-0.

Simply put, Auburn is a better team when Johnson is aggressive, and Bruce Pearl wants that out of him at all times.

"When he’s playing for Auburn, he’s playing a role and he wants to be able do what he’s supposed to do," Pearl said about Johnson. "He’s a terrific athlete and getting him to use his athleticism, his size, his physicality, his motor running all the time - sometimes his motor doesn’t run. Sometimes he doesn’t pressure the ball. Sometimes he doesn’t run the lane. Sometimes he doesn’t post up. Sometimes he plays not as aggressively as he should. If he’ll do that, he’ll be even more effective."