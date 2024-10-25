Pearl looking for Johnson to be more aggressive

in other news
Players staying accountable
Auburn’s players are remaining engaged and accountable for their mistakes.
War Eagle Watch: Week 9
Stats and some highlights from several Auburn commits in their games last week.
Starting as a freshman 'dream come true' for Crawford
Its been a struggle for Auburn, but DB Jay Crawford has started as a freshman in what has been a "dream come true"
Confidence building for Blocton
Belief in his ability to play as a freshman has grown each week during the season.
A play and a drive cost Auburn dearly
One big play and one long drive marred Auburn’s defensive performance at Missouri.
Chaney Johnson still has another level he can reach.
In Auburn's final 12 games, Johnson averaged 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds on a true shooting percentage of 64.7.
Furthermore, Johnson took at least five shots in eight games last season -- the Tigers' record in those games was 8-0.
Simply put, Auburn is a better team when Johnson is aggressive, and Bruce Pearl wants that out of him at all times.
"When he’s playing for Auburn, he’s playing a role and he wants to be able do what he’s supposed to do," Pearl said about Johnson. "He’s a terrific athlete and getting him to use his athleticism, his size, his physicality, his motor running all the time - sometimes his motor doesn’t run. Sometimes he doesn’t pressure the ball. Sometimes he doesn’t run the lane. Sometimes he doesn’t post up. Sometimes he plays not as aggressively as he should. If he’ll do that, he’ll be even more effective."
During practices, Pearl will play his scholarship players on scout team to model the talent that the Tigers will face this season.
Since the Tigers could face North Carolina in Maui, Pearl had Johnson play as Cade Tyson on the scout team.
Simply put, no one could guard him.
The next step for him is replicating that into game action.
"Chaney’s challenge is to be as aggressive when he’s out there with Auburn as he is when he’s out there with the scout team," Pearl said. "He played great. We couldn’t guard him, we couldn’t keep him out of the lane, he was driving the ball to the basket, nobody could stay in front of him."
Pearl has repeatedly said that he plans to play Johni Broome at power forward next to Dylan Cardwell at times which would cut into Johnson and Ja'Heim Hudson's minutes at that position.
Pearl's challenge to both of them? Make him not have to do that.
"Chaney and Ja’Heim," Pearl said. "Their job is to continue to play better and better so that the minutes at the four are split between them and not a whole lot of Johni at the four."
