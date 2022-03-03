Pearl: Kessler 'working through' shoulder injury

Kessler played 29 minutes, coming down with 10 boards and recording three blocks, but shot the ball just four times (2-of-4) for four points. He also missed both free throw attempts, where he is shooting 60.5 percent during the season.

"He got clipped pretty good in the Tennessee game," Bruce Pearl said. "He got fouled, and it was a common foul called on the play. He actually got hit twice, and it was chippy at best. So he did suffer an injury to his shoulder."

Walker Kessler took the floor on Wednesday night with a brace on his left shoulder. On Thursday, his coach explained the reason for the extra care on Kessler's upper torso.

Pearl wouldn't elaborate on the injury but didn't seem too concerned with the health of his 7-foot-1 sophomore.

"He has got the brace on it, and he's working through it," the coach said.

Kessler wasn't the only Auburn player hurt going into the matchup against Mississippi State as Wendell Green, per Pearl, got banged up a bit during practice earlier in the week and then during the game. However, it didn't stop the point guard from making a significant impact, posting eight points, seven assists and five steals.

"He's a great competitor," Pearl said. "Just a great competitor. And I trust him. He obviously, physically, is undersized in this game and our league, but there have been a lot of games where putting the ball in his hands has been a good thing."

The quick turnaround from Wednesday night to Saturday's noon start combined with a few players nursing injuries means the Tigers' focus the next two days is to get their feet underneath them.

"Today is going to have to be a pretty heavy day of rest for us," Pearl said. "And yet, we can't do a ton tomorrow since we have such an early tip on Saturday."