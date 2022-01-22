Pearl: 'Got the right guys to the line'

Bruce Pearl was insistent all week that his players get to the foul line more often. Message received.

The No. 2 Tigers shot 29 free throws, including 23 in the second half, as they pulled away from No. 12 Kentucky in Auburn Arena for an 80-71 victory that almost ensures that Auburn will be atop the rankings on Monday.

It was a far cry from when Auburn shot just nine free throws on Wednesday in the win against Georgia and was a team effort. Six Tigers had at least three attempts, led by K.D. Johnson making 6-of-7, including three clutch ones in the final minute, to put the game out of reach.