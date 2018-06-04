Bruce Pearl isn't going anywhere else — at least not for a while.

The Auburn coach on Monday formally agreed to a four-year contract extension that binds him to the school through the 2022-23 season. He'd been pushing for added security throughout the past three months, saying it would help in recruiting and seemed reasonable given the fact Auburn recently won its first SEC regular-season title since 1999.

"Our coaches and student-athletes believe in Auburn and we love it,” Pearl said in a statement. “We came here to work hard, make a positive difference on the campus and in the community and bring credibility and championships back to Auburn basketball. I’m grateful to President Dr. Steven Leath and Director of Athletics Allen Greene for their commitment and support. My family is blessed to be a part of the Auburn Family.”