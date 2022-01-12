Pearl: Fan turnout 'a great recognition of our program'

Maybe 60-40 or 65-35 in favor of Alabama fans, the noise Auburn fans made had it feeling like it was 50-50 in Coleman.

If you were there, you could hear it. Whether it was a "Let's go Auburn!" chant or an "A! U!" chant after an Auburn player hit free throws, the Auburn fans showed up and showed out in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday.

"As much as anything else, the Auburn family turned out. The Auburn family turned out," Bruce Pearl said. "If y’all were here, you saw what I’m talking about. Our fans are traveling, and it is exciting.”

In the second half, with Auburn going on a big run, the Auburn fans got as loud as they had been all night. Another "Let's go Auburn!" chant broke out. Alabama fans booed to try and drown it out, but it didn't work out. The Alabama PA system turned the music up as loud as possible, but even through that, the Auburn fans could be heard.

"I just think it’s a great recognition of our program," Pearl said. "You know, this is our rival. And, you know, Alabama’s got a great program also. But our fans are traveling like Kentucky fans now. This is — this is something else."

Auburn fans even broke out a "We can't hear you chant" in the second half, taunting the Alabama fans.

After the game the players celebrated with the Auburn fans and then broke out the Alabama crane kick in front of the Alabama student section and waving goodbye to them.